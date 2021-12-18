Southold Blotter: Three arrested for DWI, Man facing harassment charge after shoving woman

Southold Town police arrested a 36-year-old man for driving while intoxicated in Peconic last Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, Byron Mendez of Southold was stopped along Route 48 around 6:10 p.m., found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

• A 15-year-old boy called police after an unknown man ran at him with what appeared to be a knife while he was riding his bike along Main Bayview Road in Southold last Thursday night.

The boy told police that the man fled on foot towards Corey Creek Lane around 10 p.m. Officers and a K-9 that responded to the area were unable to locate the subject, according to an incident report.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Cutchogue man for DWI during a traffic stop in Mattituck Saturday afternoon.

Reports said Mynor De Paz Javier was stopped on Old Sound Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when an officer discovered he was intoxicated and arrested him for DWI.

• A 47-year-old Southold man is facing a harassment violation after he reportedly shoved a woman at the Mattituck laundromat Friday evening.

Police initially responded to the business around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Though he first complied when asked to leave, the man returned about an hour later, police said. He was arrested for harassment.

• A Brentwood man was arrested for DWI along Main Road in Greenport Saturday night after police received a report of an erratic driver.

Officials said Jehovani Argueta, whose age was unavailable, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he was found parked along Route 25 by police.

• A small duck enclosure at a home on Mill Creek Drive in Southold was damaged after a fire broke out early last Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, a resident was able to put the fire out before police and Southold Fire Department arrived around 2:30 a.m. The woman told police that the heater was being used to keep her pet ducks warm and shorted, causing the small fire.

• Police responded to an auto repair shop along Route 48 in Southold after the owner reported that several vehicles on the property had been rummaged through.

The incident was reported to police Saturday reports noted that a radio was reported stolen from one of those vehicles and an investigation is continuing.

• Detectives are investigating after a 56-year-old Mattituck man reported that an unknown person accessed his business’ bank account and removed approximately $100,000 in funds. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday.

• A road sign and mail box were damaged after an 81-year-old Mattituck woman swerved off of Depot Lane and hit them Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported and the woman told police she was attempting to fix her floor mat when she swerved off of the road around 9:47 a.m.

• A 62-year-old Greenport man called police last Wednesday to report that over the past month, he’s noticed several items missing from his studio apartment along Main Street.

He said he believes someone has been going into his unlocked apartment and stealing his belongings when he’s not home. An investigation is ongoing.

• A resident of the Vineyard View apartment complex called police Saturday morning after she noticed someone keyed the rear passenger side door of her vehicle. Police are investigating the incident, reports said.

• A 44-year-old Peconic man filed a police report last week after discovering items totaling $2,849.99 in value were stolen from his boat at an Orient marina on Oct. 21. Detectives were notified about the incident.

• A Mattituck woman called police last Monday morning to report that landscapers next door were blowing leaves before 8 a.m., which is a tool code violation.

Police spoke with a landscaper at the Pike Street home who said he wasn’t aware of the code and was issued a warning, reports said.

• Detectives were notified after a 43-year-old Southold man reported that someone damaged his vehicle by kicking it several times on both sides overnight last Monday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.