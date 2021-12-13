State’s indoor mask mandate returns today, New legislation will allow kelp cultivation in Peconic Estuary

Window decals at Southold Elementary School last September warn visitors that masks must be worn in the building. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 13:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Governor: Indoor mask mandate to return Monday

New legislation will allow kelp cultivation in Peconic Estuary

A new holiday tradition begins at Mattituck beach

‘Sensitive Santa’ nights offer holiday fun for individuals with special and sensory needs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Electric vehicle charging station in downtown parking lot opens to public in early 2022

Cops: Manorville teens reported missing after boarding train to NYC

New tradition begins at Riverhead school board with Recognition and Appreciation ceremony

NORTHFORKER

Tastes like home for the holidays: North Fork chefs on the food that defines the seasons that matter most

The Map: Warm up by the fire this winter

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies to emerge today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.