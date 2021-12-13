State’s indoor mask mandate returns today, New legislation will allow kelp cultivation in Peconic Estuary
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 13:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Governor: Indoor mask mandate to return Monday
New legislation will allow kelp cultivation in Peconic Estuary
A new holiday tradition begins at Mattituck beach
‘Sensitive Santa’ nights offer holiday fun for individuals with special and sensory needs
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Electric vehicle charging station in downtown parking lot opens to public in early 2022
Cops: Manorville teens reported missing after boarding train to NYC
New tradition begins at Riverhead school board with Recognition and Appreciation ceremony
NORTHFORKER
Tastes like home for the holidays: North Fork chefs on the food that defines the seasons that matter most
The Map: Warm up by the fire this winter
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies to emerge today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.