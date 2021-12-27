Top Stories 2021: Voters restore balance to Southold Town Hall

Southold Town Councilman-elect Greg Doroski toasts to supporters on Election Day. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

More than a month after polls closed in Southold Town on Election Day, the Suffolk County Board of Elections certified the results of a historic election for Southold Town Democrats.

The party won six of seven contested town races, bringing a balance of power to Town Hall, in a year where Republicans won big elsewhere across Long Island. It is the first time Democrats won six races in a single-town election in modern history — dating back at least 90 years.

”I am thrilled and proud of all seven of the Democratic candidates, as well as the many volunteers on the campaign and Democratic committee,” Southold Town Democratic Committee chair Kathryn Casey Quigley said in a statement after the results came into clear focus. “The collaboration, coordination, commitment and care came through loud and clear to voters in Southold. Voters sent a clear message that it’s time for change in Southold, and our town is so fortunate to have that change be led by such a dynamic and capable group of individuals.”

Democrat Brian Mealy is joining running mate Greg Doroski on the Southold Town Board next year and the duo is bringing plenty of company with them. Democrat Dan Goodwin won the race for highway superintendent and, following a count of absentee ballots, the party won all three open seats on the Board of Trustees with wins for Eric Sepenoski, Liz Gillooly and Elizabeth Peeples.

Mr. Mealy will become the first Black elected Southold Town official when he is sworn in following the new year. He was a victim of a pair of negative campaign mailers sent out in the days before the election by the town’s Republican committee that might have played a role in the outcome of the race.