Veronica Hyacinth Brown of Mattituck died Dec. 5, 2021, at her home. She was 82.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with funeral services at 2 p.m. Pastors Tom MacLeod and Ken Bohler will officiate.

Interment will take place in Ms. Brown’s native Antigua.