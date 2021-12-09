Village residents pitch ideas for block grants, Southold students glean produce for a good cause

Two National Honor Society students from Southold High School with the overgrown Brussels sprouts they gleaned Friday at Wesnofske Farms in Peconic. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 9:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold students glean produce for CAST

Village residents float ideas for block grants at hearing

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 9, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Marijuana advisory committee eyes zoning rules for dispensaries, lounges

At forum, speakers offer feedback on Comprehensive Plan

Cops: Man robbed at knifepoint in Dollar Tree parking lot

School district objects to tax breaks for apartments at Osborn Avenue, Court Street

Superintendent: No evidence that personal data misused in cyber incident

NORTHFORKER

From Scratch: Marshmallow fluff, rainbow cookies and more confections from NoFo Flour Shoppe

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.