Alberta V. Jaeger of Cutchogue died Jan. 7, 2022. She was 81.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.