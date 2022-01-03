Anne Terry Dixon

Longtime Southold resident Anne Terry Dixon passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 92 years old.

Anne was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Greenport, N.Y., to Edith (Monsell) and Raymond W. Terry Sr.

Anne graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York City in 1950 and worked as a nurse there until 1964.

She became affiliated with Eastern Long Island Hospital as a nurse in 1964, rising to director of nursing, and later acting administrator.

Through Anne’s unselfish dedication and untiring efforts, she lent her expertise and knowledge to ensure the success of the many health care programs she created, directed and managed at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Anne finished out her career with the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), at first traveling the country with a surveyor team of highly trained experts, and then at their headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., where Anne worked on specialized committees and advisory groups that assisted with the evaluation, practice and methods of improving standards to achieve performance goals.

Anne was a member of the Southold Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and North Fork United Methodist Church.

She was an avid reader and had spent countless hours looking into Southold’s history and her family genealogy, which dates back to 1640.

Anne was predeceased by her brothers Gilbert H. Terry and Ellis M. Terry.

Anne is survived by her brother Raymond W. Terry Jr. (Barbara) of Southold; her daughter, Laura Dixon (Michael) of Southold, and her son, Gilbert (Donna), of Dripping Springs, Texas; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss her very much.

A memorial will be held in the spring of 2022.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

