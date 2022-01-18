Anthony Philip Steigerwald

Anthony Philip Steigerwald of Cut­chogue passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, at age 73 after a lengthy illness.

Tony is survived by Jenny, his wife of 33 years; his sons, Michael (Courtney) and Scott (Ivonne); five grandchildren, Barrett, Mason, Bryan, Grace and Issabella; and his sisters, Betsy Meisser, Mary DeLello (Jim) and Patricia Steigerwald. He was predeceased by his mother, Anne (DeForrest); his father, Robert A.; his brother, Robert R.; and brother-in-law William Meisser.

Born in Brooklyn on Jan. 28, 1948, Tony grew up in Massapequa. He spent his childhood pursuing sports and excelled in football and track and field at Massapequa High, where he played on the Chiefs’ 1965 Rutgers Cup football team. During those years, he spent lots of time at the beach, surfing and working as a lifeguard. After graduating high school in 1966, Tony attended Cortland State, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health and physical education.

Tony turned his love for sports and his hometown into a 33-year career as a physical education and health teacher and football, track and strength coach for Massapequa Schools. He was well noted for his efforts to help establish the MHS varsity strength program, helping to develop several future college and professional athletes in the process. His love for weightlifting carried with him well into his retirement years, keeping him looking young and fit.

Tony will be sorely missed for his keen wit, sense of humor and loving loyalty to his friends and family. He loved being on the water, listening to music and reading books. But above it all, he had a penchant for the fun in life that made you want to be around him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all.

