Blizzard warning issued for Suffolk County on Saturday; 10-16 inches of snow likely

Town highway workers preparing a sand and salt mix for the roadways. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Suffolk County as a snow storm is expected to bring as much as 10 to 16 inches of snow to the East End overnight into Saturday evening.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall around 4 a.m., said meteorologist Nelson Vaz with the NWS office on Long Island. Some light snow could fall beginning Friday evening.

“We’ll see the snowfall rates increase out on the East End to two to three inches per hour as you’re going into Saturday morning and afternoon,” he said.

❄️A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for Suffolk County NY and New London County CT. ❄️

While the anticipated conditions mean the snow will be light and powdery, heavy winds could make for particularly treacherous conditions around the North Fork’s open farm fields.

“We’re going to see strong winds and a lot of blowing drifting snow, white out conditions at times,” Mr. Vaz said. “There will be really difficult to impossible travel conditions on eastern Long Island during the day Saturday.”

Sustained winds above 25 mph with gusts as high as 65 are likely, he said.

Mr. Vaz added that it’s difficult to project at this time where exactly the heaviest bands of snow will fall or for how long, though NWS projections have the East End seeing the heaviest totals, with up to 16 inches projected for Montauk.

PSEG Long Island said more than 900 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other utility personnel will be prepared for restoration on Saturday.

“However the storm tracks, our crews will safely restore any outages as quickly as these wintry conditions allow,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of transmission and distribution at PSEG Long Island.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s tonight and expected to hold through Saturday until dipping to the teens late Saturday.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is also possible, particularly during times of high tide on Saturday.

Southold Town Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said Friday that his crews began preparations on Thursday.

“Fifty pieces of equipment including sanders, front line plows and snow fighter plows have been completely gone over and run tested,” he said. “We have 1,000 tons of premixed salt and sand, 1,250 tons of salt and 1,000-plus yards of screened sand on hand.”

Mr. Godwin said residents should remove any obstructions from the roadways.

“This is not only for the effectiveness of our snow removal and response efforts but also for the safety of everyone,” he said.

The Village of Greenport plans to issue an emergency order Friday evening, so cars must be off the road in the village as well, officials said Thursday evening.