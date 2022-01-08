Blotter: Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI

A wrong-way driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Greenport early Christmas morning.

According to Southold Town police, Ruby Perez-Ramos, 46, of Greenport, was stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way section of South Street around 2 a.m. He reportedly told police he had consumed four beers and was arrested for DWI, officials said.

• Southold Town police are investigating after a Greenport man was robbed on Fourth Avenue on New Year’s Day.

The 34-year-old man told police that while he was outside talking to a friend, a 42-year-old Mastic man came up to him and began dragging him by his neck to force him into a vehicle, emptied out his pockets and took marijuana from him.

The man told police that when he took out a pocket knife in self defense, the man pulled out a gun and began to load bullets into it.

He was able to run away and police were unable to locate the suspect when they arrived.

• A 46-year-old Mattituck woman was taken to the hospital after she struck a utility pole and fence along Sound Avenue around 1 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Police said the driver was located walking westbound from the accident location and determined that a medical condition may have caused the crash.

The woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Mattituck Fire Department and PSEG responded to fix the damaged pole, reports said.

• Detectives are investigating after three unknown individuals joined the town’s Anti-Bias Task Force virtual meeting and began yelling and typing racial slurs on Dec. 21.

The meeting was eventually closed down and no identifying information was available for the three people, according to police.

• A Jeep pickup truck was reported stolen from a residence on Monsell Place in Greenport last Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the keys inside and a wallet was also reported stolen from a Chevrolet on the same street, according to officials.

• Police were called to a home on Gabriella Court in Mattituck after a man found a dead goose in his backyard on Dec. 26.

An officer retrieved the goose and turned it over to a group legally hunting on farmland nearby.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a robbery in Peconic last Wednesday evening.

According to a report, a 32-year-old Mattituck man and his girlfriend met with an unknown man at the town’s recreation center to discuss a “dispute over a pocket calculator” when the man displayed a hunting knife, slashed the window with the knife, took a phone from the vehicle and smashed it on the pavement.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• Police were called to Handy Pantry in Mattituck last Tuesday afternoon after a man was attempting to sell electronics to customers inside the store.

He fled the area in a black SUV before police arrived, according to a police report.

• A 36-year-old man reportedly stole money out of a tip jar aboard the Cross Sound Ferry on Dec. 24.

The man admitted he stole the money because he is homeless and needed money for a train ticket and a manager for the company declined to press charges, reports said.

• A 68-year-old Manhattan woman crashed into a parked, unoccupied police car on Love Lane in Mattituck last Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported and no charges were filed, police said.

• Vaccination cards and $200 in cash were reported stolen from a vehicle along Sterling Place in Greenport on New Year’s Day.

The 18-year-old victim told police that she located the vaccine cards in the roadway but wasn’t able to locate the $100 bills, which were left in an unlocked vehicle.

Loose change was also reported stolen from a vehicle on Bay Avenue in Greenport on Saturday.

• Police were called to an abandoned home on New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck after a man reported seeing two men sleeping on the porch Sunday afternoon.

The men, who were described as homeless, complied when asked to leave by police.

• An Ole Jule Lane resident called police last Monday to report an unknown intoxicated man sitting on her front porch. Police responded and transported the 57-year-old Mattituck man to his own residence.

• A 29-year-old man reported a cell phone was stolen from the hood of his vehicle while he was out for a run on Founders Path in Southold Dec. 31.

The man said he placed the phone on the hood of his vehicle before the run and forgot to pick it up.

• $90 in cash was reported stolen from two vehicles on Highland Road in Cut­ch­ogue last Thursday morning. Police are investigating the incident.

• A 53-year-old Southold woman contacted police Dec. 26 to report that someone attempted to open a credit card in her name. She didn’t report any financial loss and was advised to continue monitoring her accounts.

• Police were called to a home on Betts Street in Cut­ch­ogue on Dec. 22 to a report of loud music around 10:15 p.m.

An officer spoke with a juvenile who said he was having some friends over and that they would leave. His mother also responded to pick her son up from their summer home, reports said.

• A Mattituck man contacted police Dec. 22 after he discovered an unknown person accessed his bank account and stole money using fake checks.

The account was closed and copies of the checks were forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.