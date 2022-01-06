Daily Update

Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash, Snow in forecast for Friday

By The Suffolk Times

Investigators at the scene more than two hours after the crash. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 6:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup

Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash

First widespread snowfall of the season expected to hit region overnight into Friday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris

Police: Resident assaulted during home burglary in Aquebogue

NORTHFORKER

Check out winter pub grub from Cooperage Inn and other North Fork spots

Weekend Podcast: Spending a Saturday on the North Fork in January

WEATHER

The National Weather Service is forecasting a snowfall total of between 3 to 5 inches for the East End Friday, the first significant snowfall of the season.

The snow could begin to fall as early as 9 p.m. Thursday or more likely around midnight and is expected to continue through Friday morning, intensifying at daybreak.

