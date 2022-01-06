Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash

Investigators at the scene more than two hours after the crash. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A 43-year-old Calverton man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a two-car crash that resulted in serious injuries and led to a prolonged closure of Route 48 in Mattituck Wednesday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Bartosz Debowski, 43, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck shortly before 7:30 p.m., when he allegedly ran a stop sign and was t-boned by a 2001 Chevy pick-up truck at the intersection with Mill Lane, the DA’s office said.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals, where Mr. Debowski reportedly refused to submit to a blood test.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said a warrant was secured to obtain a blood sample and the results are forthcoming.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Route 48 for several hours during the initial phases of the investigation, which town police said is ongoing.

No additional information about the crash was available early Thursday afternoon.