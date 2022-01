Carol Ann Kannwischer of Riverhead died Dec. 30, 2021. She was 64.

Ms. Kannwischer was the mother of Traci Kannwischer of Shelter Island.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.