Coastal storm will bring high winds, may lead to flooding on the North Fork Monday

(Credit: National Weather Service)

A winter storm is expected to bring rain, heavy winds and coastal flooding to the East End Sunday night, according to a pair of warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

“[Sunday] for the daylight hours will be quiet and dry,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the NWS on Long Island.

Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day Sunday as temperatures rise to a high near 40 degrees.

As the area of low pressure moves in, precipitation will begin falling late tonight, possibly with wet snow turning to rain.

“It’s possible in the first hour or so you get a little bit of snow mixing in, but for the most part it will be too warm for any snow,” Ms. Morrone said.

A high wind warning is in effect from midnight Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, officials said, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the warning states. “ Widespread power outages are expected.”

A coastal flood warning is also in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Major coastal flooding — three feet above ground — is possible along the Peconic Bay and Peconic Riverfront, according to the weather service.

“The potential and exact threat areas for localized major coastal flooding will depend on how much before high tide the easterly storm force winds subside and if southerly gale force winds develop by the time of high tide,” the NWS said in its statement.

Breaking waves of four to eight feet across Orient Point could also result in beach erosion and wave splash over onto shoreline streets and properties, with minor damage possible to shorefront structures.

Ms. Morrone said the timing of the morning high tide combined with wind and the full moon will push water ashore.

The heaviest rains will subside by Monday afternoon and will dry out by Monday night, Morrone said.

Temperatures are forecast in the mid-40s Monday and will fall to just above freezing with sunny skies on Tuesday.

The NWS advises people to avoid being outside around trees and branches and to remain in the lower levels of your home if possible, away from windows.

Those with flood-prone properties are also urged to take protective actions. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.