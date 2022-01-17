Cynthia Goldsmith-Agosta of East Marion died unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2022, at age 47.

She is survived by her husband, Salvatore; her son, John; her parents, sister and nephew.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, followed by burial at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

A complete obituary will follow.