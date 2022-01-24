Cynthia Lee Goldsmith-Agosta

Cynthia Lee ‘Cindy’ Goldsmith-Agosta

Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Goldsmith-Agosta of East Marion, an inspirational teacher, loving wife and mother, died suddenly on Jan. 15, 2022, after experiencing respiratory failure at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 47.

Born to Russell and Linda (Sledjeski) Goldsmith at Central Suffolk Hospital on May 15, 1974, Cindy was a lifelong resident of Southold Town. She grew up in East Marion, attended Oysterponds Elementary School and graduated from Greenport High School in 1992.

Cindy pursued a degree in social work and human services from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She joined Alpha Delta Pi, remaining close with her sisters and supporting Ronald McDonald House, the sorority’s philanthropy, through the years.

Soon after graduating from UNCC cum laude in 1996, Cindy decided to embark on a teaching career and earned her elementary education and special education certification at Hofstra University. In 2001, she was thrilled to be hired by her alma mater, GHS, to teach special education at the high school level and was devoted to serving the needs of students there until her death.

Cindy was named to Who’s Who Among American Teachers, served as president of the teachers’ union and was a member of the East End Health Plan board of trustees and GHS scholarship committee. She also taught religious education at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

In 2002, Cindy married Salvatore Agosta, and their son, John, was born in 2007. Spending time with family and friends — boating, snow skiing and most especially entertaining in her home or watching a movie with Sal and John — was at the top of her list (and she had many of those!). Like Cindy’s generous heart, the door to her home was always open.

Along with her husband, son and parents, Cindy is also survived by her sister, Christina Quarty; brother-in-law, Kevin Quarty; nephew and godson Brayden Quarty; godmother Maryanne Charles; niece Alexandra Charles; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

On Jan. 18, Cindy’s St. Agnes students remembered her with a prayer service, and that evening the front lawn at Greenport High School was aglow as hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil to grieve together, share memories and celebrate the tremendous impact Cindy had on the lives of her students, colleagues and entire community.

The family received visitors on Jan. 19. A funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue the next day, followed by burial at East Marion Cemetery.

Please send remembrances and stories about Cindy to be included in a memory book to: Linda Goldsmith, P.O. Box 758, East Marion, NY 11939.

Memorial donations may be made to: Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 758, East Marion, NY 11939; North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

