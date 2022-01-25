Daily Update: Village forms housing taskforce, Water quality study underway in Orient

An overhead view of the causeway entering Orient. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Housing task force in Greenport Village to seek creative solutions to worsening problem

Orient Association looking to fund study of water quality and quantity in the hamlet

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Solar project in Calverton set to begin this week

NORTHFORKER

Kenny’s on the Green offers New American comfort food in Riverhead

Shelter Island Dream Home: Peaceful and picturesque Dering Harbor retreat

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of snow showers that could mix with rain after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear in the afternoon with a high temperature near 44 degrees. The low tonight will be around 17.