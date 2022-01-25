Daily Update: Village forms housing taskforce, Water quality study underway in Orient
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Housing task force in Greenport Village to seek creative solutions to worsening problem
Orient Association looking to fund study of water quality and quantity in the hamlet
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Solar project in Calverton set to begin this week
NORTHFORKER
Kenny’s on the Green offers New American comfort food in Riverhead
Shelter Island Dream Home: Peaceful and picturesque Dering Harbor retreat
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance of snow showers that could mix with rain after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear in the afternoon with a high temperature near 44 degrees. The low tonight will be around 17.