Denise Kaelin Voight

Denise Kaelin Voight, 64, of Medford, N.Y., passed with her family at her side on Dec. 30, 2021.

Denise was born on Jan. 26, 1957, to Dan and Patricia Kaelin. A lifelong resident of the North Fork, Denise spread love and kindness wherever she went. Any room she walked into was immediately brighter. Denise had a way of making everyone feel like family and, to so many, she truly was. Whether working at a local deli or family businesses (Kaelin’s Service Center and Avoight Towing), Denise always made time for the people she loved. Her children by blood, and those she adopted by heart, were always her top priority. Denise enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to Florida and making others smile.

Denise was predeceased by her parents, Dan and Patricia Kaelin; her stepson, Brian Stevenot; and her best friend, Laurie Graeb Lechner.

Denise is survived by her husband, Arthur Voight; her sister, Leslie Kaelin (Billy) Zavesky; her three brothers, Dan Kaelin, Greg (Carey) Kaelin, Patrick Kaelin; three daughters, Nicole Stevenot, Meredith (Josh) Scholtz and Carley Stevenot; her stepchildren, Gary (Alyssa) Voight and Martha Stevenot (Jason) Muller; her nine grandchildren, Jayda, Dream, Noell, Joshua, Peyton, Clara, Canyon, Autumn and Ava; her many cousins; nieces and nephews; and countless friends who loved her as family.

The family received visitors Jan. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 4 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with Father Larry Duncklee officiating. Interment followed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Denise’s memory can be sent to Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY 11933.

