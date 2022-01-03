Districts to survey parents for at-home test kits, Historical society brings old piano back to life

Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses a “Winter Surge 2.0” plan on Friday. (Credit: Office of Gov. Hochul)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 3:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As schools reopen amid massive COVID-19 spike, districts to survey parents for at-home test kits

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society brings piano from 1880 back to life

Southold opts out of retail marijuana, public consumption sites; Supervisor says issue will be discussed further

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Bicyclist injured in crash at Flanders Road, Route 105

Shoreham-Wading River introduces state Seal of Biliteracy program

Physical altercations at Riverhead group home lead to arrest; pair hospitalized

NORTHFORKER

Farm-to-belly: This North Fork produce will keep you feeling healthy in 2022

Ten things to do on the North Fork this January

Join the club: These North Fork wineries want you as a member

WEATHER

As much as an inch of snow is possible today with snow most likely to fall during daytime hours, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature today will be just 33 degrees. The low tonight will be around 20.