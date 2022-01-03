Districts to survey parents for at-home test kits, Historical society brings old piano back to life
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 3:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As schools reopen amid massive COVID-19 spike, districts to survey parents for at-home test kits
Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society brings piano from 1880 back to life
Southold opts out of retail marijuana, public consumption sites; Supervisor says issue will be discussed further
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Bicyclist injured in crash at Flanders Road, Route 105
Shoreham-Wading River introduces state Seal of Biliteracy program
Physical altercations at Riverhead group home lead to arrest; pair hospitalized
NORTHFORKER
Farm-to-belly: This North Fork produce will keep you feeling healthy in 2022
Ten things to do on the North Fork this January
Join the club: These North Fork wineries want you as a member
WEATHER
As much as an inch of snow is possible today with snow most likely to fall during daytime hours, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature today will be just 33 degrees. The low tonight will be around 20.