East Hampton votes to close airport temporarily, No indication yet when COVID-19 restrictions will end

Gov. Kathy Hochul provides a COVID-19 update Friday at Brookhaven National Lab in Upton. (Credit: Office of Gov. Hochul)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Hampton Town Board votes to close airport temporarily, bringing potential relief to North Fork residents

As COVID-19 cases decline, no indication yet when restrictions will end

Orient Association looking to fund study of water quality and quantity in the hamlet

Showtime series, which caused stir last year, may return to film in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old

Wrestling: SWR repeats as dual-meet champions, defeating John Glenn in D-II finals

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with romantic dinners and more on the North Fork

These five North Fork restaurants are participating in Long Island Restaurant Week

One Minute on the North Fork: A windy day at Iron Pier

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31. There’s a chance of snow late tonight.