Eileen J. King

Eileen J. King, longtime Mattituck resident, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. She was 95 years old.

Eileen was born Nov. 18, 1926, in County Wexford, Ireland, to Johanna (Winters) and Aiden Lacey.

On Sept. 22, 1948, in Bronx, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Thomas C. King, and together they had one son.

She worked for Mobil Oil Company out of New York City for 20 years. She was a member of the County Wexford Association. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband, Thomas C., and her son, Thomas A. King, Eileen is survived by her grandsons, Thomas J. King and William J. King.

The family received visitors Dec. 31 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the same day at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

