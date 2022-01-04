Erin Ann Hagerty

Erin Ann Hagerty of Greenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by her mother and four siblings in an abundance of love. She was 62 years old.

Erin was born on Aug. 1, 1959, in Mineola, N.Y., to Joan (Finnegan) and John “Jack” Hagerty III. She lived most of her life with her family in Garden City. Before settling in Greenport, Erin lived in Yonkers, N.Y., where she especially loved watching the sunsets from her terrace overlooking the Hudson River.

She was a regular fixture at the YMCA in Rye, N.Y., where she enjoyed working out and socializing with other members. She loved the beach, travel, concerts and spending time with her family and friends.

Born with cerebral palsy, Erin never let her disability define her or hold her back. Instead, she chose to thrive, live independently and never give up despite the many challenges she faced every day.

She was a breast cancer survivor who proudly completed the Los Angeles Marathon. Erin was an advocate for those with disabilities, participating in charity events and even appearing on a TV talk show to discuss dating among the disabled.

Most of all, Erin truly inspired all who were lucky to meet her. She was brave, fun loving, sharp witted and sassy. She had style, grace, courage and an infectious smile — all of which were on full display when she celebrated her 60th birthday in 2019.

Predeceased by her father, Jack, Erin is survived by her mother, Joan; siblings Susan Keating and brother-in-law Michael of Greenwich, Conn., Lisa Hagerty Finegan of Southold, Peter Hagerty and sister-in-law Ari Diamandopoulos of Austin, Texas, and Mary Hagerty Ehrsam and brother-in-law Bradley of Winter Park, Colo. Erin will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews, cousins and countless other extended family members and friends. She touched everyone who knew her. We will miss her. The world will miss her.

A celebration of Erin’s life is being planned for summer 2022. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, Erin’s favorite charities were United Cerebral Palsy, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

