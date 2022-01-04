Daily Update

Gay-Straight Alliance club returns to Greenport, Remembering those we lost in 2021

By The Suffolk Times

Student members of the GSA club at Greenport High School decorated gingerbread people and houses during the Dec. 17 club meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 4:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gay-Straight Alliance club returns to Greenport

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Year in Business 2021: Hiring a ‘nightmare’ as businesses bounce back from pandemic

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board meetings going virtual during COVID-19 spike

Police seek public’s help to locate two teens who left Little Flower

Supervisor sworn in for second term at scaled-back inauguration ceremony

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Brand new year, brand new home

Señor Taco to open at former O’Mally’s in Southold

The orange wine comeback: Ancient technique enjoys a resurgence

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.

