Gay-Straight Alliance club returns to Greenport, Remembering those we lost in 2021
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 4:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gay-Straight Alliance club returns to Greenport
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021
Year in Business 2021: Hiring a ‘nightmare’ as businesses bounce back from pandemic
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board meetings going virtual during COVID-19 spike
Police seek public’s help to locate two teens who left Little Flower
Supervisor sworn in for second term at scaled-back inauguration ceremony
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Brand new year, brand new home
Señor Taco to open at former O’Mally’s in Southold
The orange wine comeback: Ancient technique enjoys a resurgence
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.