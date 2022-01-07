Greenport, Southold school districts announces two-hour delay Friday

With a winter storm expected to bring five to seven inches of snow across the North Fork on Friday, local school districts are preparing for possible delays or closures.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from midnight until noon Friday with heavy snow expected.

Here’s the latest information on local schools for Friday, Jan. 7.

• The Greenport School District announced a two-hour delay. Superintendent Marlon Small said if the plans change, he’ll provide an update at 6 a.m. Friday.

• The Southold School District announced a two-hour delay.

• St. John Paul II Regional School in Riverhead will move all classes to remote.

