Greenport schools mourns sudden passing of teacher, graduate

Greenport High School in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Greenport School Community is mourning the sudden passing of teacher, parent and former student Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta, the superintendent announced in an email to families. The following message was released late Saturday morning.

Dear Greenport Families,

Our hearts are broken.

I am saddened to inform you that we have lost a member of the Greenport School family. Today, we were informed that one of our teachers, Mrs. Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta passed away suddenly.

Words cannot express how devastated we feel at the passing of someone so special, who has been such a staple in our school community for so many years. Mrs. Goldsmith-Agosta has been an integral part of the Greenport School District. She was not only a member of our faculty, but a parent, a friend, and a former graduate of the Greenport School District. We are simply heartbroken by her untimely passing.

We do not have any information regarding arrangements at this time. We will forward that information as soon as it becomes available. I ask that you keep the family of Mrs. Goldsmith-Agosta in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



On Tuesday, January 18th, when school reopens, our psychologists, social workers, and guidance counselors will be available to support our students and staff to help them navigate this tragic loss.

As always, I thank you for your continued support of our students and staff.



Marlon C. Small