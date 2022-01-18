Historic Preservation Commission approves repairs for affordable housing

Southold’s Historic Preservation Commission has approved proposed alterations to a historic home along Main Road in Southold that’s intended for use as affordable housing.

The existing house was built in the early 1900s and is on the Town of Southold Registry of Historic Landmarks, according to application documents filed with the HPC. Developer Todd Feuerstein of HC NOFO, LLC proposed repairs to the structure and replacing siding and roofing on the building. The developer also plans to add lattice to the porch, complete the facade with 5-inch Hardie Board and move existing compressors to the rear of the building.

The historic building would contain two apartments, according to a March memorandum from the Planning Board. The developer has also proposed three two-story buildings for the rear of the 1.12-acre property with four apartments each and 28 parking stalls. Each apartment would be a little more than 800 square feet.

The property is located between Town Hall and the post office. The Architectural Review Board in comments from April pointed out that a successful project there could positively impact pedestrian life in the village.

“There is a great opportunity for this project to be thoughtful and responsive to these adjacent public spaces. It can reflect the particular character and dynamism of the landmark district. It can set an important culturally sensitive precedent that affordable housing is quality housing. It can be environmentally conscious and promote healthy lifestyles,” the review board said in April, recommending a landscape architect to “better address these issues.”

Reached via phone on Friday, Mr. Feuerstein said he embarked on the venture because “there’s such a huge need for affordable housing” in Southold and the project “speaks for itself.”

The site plan still needs Planning Board approval.