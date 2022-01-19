Hundreds mourn teacher with candlelight vigil at Greenport High School

Family, friends, colleagues and students celebrate Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta at Greenport High School Tuesday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Hundreds of mourners visited Greenport High School Tuesday to pay their respects at a candlelight vigil for Cindy Agosta-Goldsmith. The teacher, parent and one-time student of the school died suddenly Saturday at the age of 47.

Even as the school parking lots filled, guests kept on arriving. Police officers directed traffic to make sure everyone had a proper opportunity to arrive.

Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta in a photo with her son, John. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

“Mrs. Goldsmith had a special bond with anyone she encountered,” said Greenport High School graduate Shyane Jones, who spoke to the crowd that gathered outside the school. “She was warm, loving and caring. She was always thinking about the next person. Always putting people before her.”

Ms. Jones was one of the a handful of people to address the crowd, including principal Gary Kalish and family friend Frank Musto. A group of seven students sang in tribute to her.

In our grief it is difficult to put into words what she meant to all of us,” said Mr. Musto, a former substitute teacher at the school. “She was always a loving daughter, wife and a loving mother to her son. She saw goodness as being an integral part of her students and all the people she associated with. She taught with love.”

Mr. Kalish said some of the strongest bonds Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta formed were with her colleagues and described the staff as broken hearted. The building will be closed for her funeral Thursday, the first time since 2004 the district has done that.

“She held those accountable to be the best they could be for our school,” Mr. Kalish said.

The principal closed out his remarks with a message for Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta’s family. “I want to express our deepest gratitude for sharing Cindy with us as her school family, and I know I speak for the staff at Greenport that we will do our best for her son, John,” he said. “Cindy will forever be in our hearts and she leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Ms. Goldsmith-Agosta’s family, which includes her husband Salvatore and parents Linda and Russell, will receive visitors at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral mass will follow at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue at 10 a.m. Thursday before burial at East Marion Cemetery.