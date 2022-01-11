James F. Homan of Cutchogue, former Southold Town supervisor and president of Braun Seafood Co., died Jan. 10, 2022, at his home. He was 93.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home, with Father Roy Tvrdik and Rabbi Gadi Capela officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.