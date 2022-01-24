Greenport resident Joseph Ross Wells died Jan. 10, 2022. He was 44.

Born Jan. 15, 1977, in Bitburg, Germany, he was the son of Richard and Lydia (Ruthinoski) Wells.

Mr. Wells was a 1995 graduate of Greenport High School. He earned an associate degree and a medical billing certificate from Suffolk County Community College. He worked as a charter associate for Hampton Jitney for more than 10 years.

Family said he enjoyed reading, gaming, music and movies.

He is survived by his parents and his sister, Jennifer Verley, all of Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life International, P.O. Box 650436, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.