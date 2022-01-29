Wind gusts eclipse 50 mph as more than a foot of snow falls on the North Fork

There was very little visibility, but few cars on Main Road in Riverhead Saturday morning. (Credit: Tara Smith)

11 a.m.

As the snow continues to fall across the North Fork, wind gusts over 50 miles per hour have been reported in both towns.

In Baiting Hollow, a gust of 55 mph was recorded at 9:10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. About an hour earlier, a 51 mph gust was tracked in Southold hamlet.

Despite the nor’easter, officials have said there’s very little to report in terms of damage. Southold Town Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said visibility on the roadways are a challenge. Police chief Martin Flatley added that a power outage in Cutchogue was the only one so far. PSEG Long Island, meanwhile, reported that outage was quickly restored.

Riverhead Town has not yet dealt with power outages today.

The latest radar reports show the snow should continue to fall through the afternoon, as expected.

Here's a look at our office on Long Island this morning.



Near white-out conditions at times with whipping winds blowing snow in every direction. #NYwx #LIwx pic.twitter.com/JUlzGNUkp9 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 29, 2022

9 a.m.



The National Weather Service released its first official snowfall totals from the nor’easter. A trained spotter in Orient reported 12 inches had already fallen as of 8 a.m. NWS staff reported nine inches near Brookhaven Lab in Upton.

PSEG Long Island is still reporting that there has been no outages on the North Fork.

7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has once again increased its snowfall projections for Saturday’s nor’easter, saying as much as 18-24 inches is likely for the North Fork.

The service, in its 5 a.m. announcement, said the update was based on radar trends and overnight snowfall reports of 5-7 inches across Long Island.

Snowfall rates will continue to increase through daybreak across the region,” the NWS reported in its 5 a.m. special weather statement. “Rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible with locally up to three inches per hour. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting of snow.”

Those conditions could continue into the afternoon, the NWS said.

A blizzard warning remains into effect until 7 p.m. Saturday with a coastal flood advisory issued through midnight. The NWS’s blizzard warning reiterated that more than a foot of snow could fall on top of what accumulated overnight. Wind gusts could still reach as high as 60 mph.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the warning reads. “Strong winds could cause tree damage.”

PSEG Long Island on Saturday morning was reporting only scattered outages across Long Island, with none on the North Fork. In Montauk, there were 95 customers without power as of 7 a.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

Check back for updates as the storm develops and new information becomes available throughout the day Saturday.