Lorna Jean Musnicki of Calverton died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. She was 79 years old.

Lorna was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Edith L. (Matteer) and Philip C. Fuller. She was raised in Yonkers and attended Linden Hall School in Pennsylvania.

Prior to moving to Calverton, she lived in Laurel. She worked as a librarian for Riverhead Free Library and also worked for North Fork Bank. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with family.

Predeceased by her sister, Nancy Fuller, Lorna is survived by her son, David Hildesheim (Tammie) of Laurel, and grandchildren Andrew and Samantha.

The family has chosen to remember Lorna’s life privately at this time. Interment will take place at Verbank (N.Y.) Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

