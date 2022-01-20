Mattituck School District outlines five-year plan, Greenport man charged with sex abuse
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport man, a former Southold school employee, is charged with sex abuse
Mattituck School District outlines five-year plan for facilities improvements
Following winter surge, COVID-19 cases across region on decline
Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 20, 2022
WEATHER
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Suffolk County in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Slippery road conditions may impact the morning commute and accumulation of between one and three inches of snow is expected.
The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon and the low tonight will be around 13 degrees.