Michael Francis Gallagher of Peconic, N.Y., formerly of Bayside, Queens, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022. He was 74 years old.

Michael was born June 12, 1947, to Helen and Gerald Gallagher. He was raised in Bayside and spent his summers in Mattituck, where he met the love of his life. He is survived by Yvonne, his wife of almost 50 years, and his two daughters, Leigh Gomez (Randy) of Bayside and Michelle Murphy (Ryan) of Floral Park, N.Y. Mike’s greatest love were his six grandchildren: Nolan, Collin, Estella, Riley, Brady and Oliver.

Michael leaves behind many other loving and heartbroken family members, including his sister, Geraldine, and brother Raymond, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his adored nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends. Michael was predeceased in life by his parents and his brother Stephen.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

