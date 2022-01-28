North Fork Environmental Council celebrates 50 years, Blizzard conditions possible with weekend storm

Debbie O’Kane (from left), Mark Haubner, Dawn Carroll, Margaret de Cruz and Susan MacKenzie outside the North Fork Environmental Council office in Mattituck Tuesday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Celebrating 50 years, North Fork Environmental Council looks to the future

Blizzard conditions possible as storm could bring 10-14 inches of snow, strong wind

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Protestors rally against mask mandate outside Riverhead High School

Police seek public’s help to locate two teens

Peconic Land Trust acquires former duck farm property in Aquebogue, securing the conservation of 100 acres

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do with your kids on the North Fork

The Sommelier Sessions: Jessy Fusco of Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard

North Fork Open Houses: Four listings for the week of Jan. 29

WEATHER

Expect snow at times today with a high near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19. Heavy snow is expected overnight and continuing through Saturday afternoon, with more than 10 inches of total snowfall likely. Check back for weather updates daily at suffolktimes.com.