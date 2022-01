There will be plenty of digging out to be done once the nor’easter passes late Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Heavy snow continues to fall across the North Fork as blizzard conditions have forced residents to hunker down at home.

There was 12 inches of snow recorded in Orient as of 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with snow continuing to fall throughout the morning and afternoon. A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here are some scenes from the storm Saturday: