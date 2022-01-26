Planners begin review for Enclaves Hotel, Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools

A rendering of the proposed hotel on Main Road in Southold. (Courtesy rendering)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board begins review of Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant

Update: Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools

Boys Basketball: Mattituck’s Woods approaches 1,000 points

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Boys Basketball: Riverhead turns its season around

Investigation in drug trafficking at Riverside jail results in multiple arrests

NORTHFORKER

Beacheeky opens new location in Einstein Square

Back to the Bays initiative continues to make a difference in local waters

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight and the low will be around 11.