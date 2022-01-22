Police Blotter: Levittown man arrested for DWI

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 46-year-old Levittown man for driving while intoxicated along Route 25 in Laurel Friday night.

Officials said they received multiple phone calls about a small gray sedan failing to maintain its eastbound lane of travel around 9:12 p.m. and determined that the driver, Christopher Simone, was intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital to submit to a blood test, police said.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Central Islip man for DWI in Greenport early Sunday.

According to a police report, an officer observed Carlos Sixco Garcia swerving out of his lane multiple times before stopping him on Albertson Lane shortly before 2 a.m.

He was charged with DWI and held at police headquarters overnight, officials said.

• A 27-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for DWI after he was found passed out in his driver’s seat Saturday, according to a report.

Police responded to the drive-thru at the Capital One Bank in Mattituck after a woman reported seeing the man passed out with his vehicle running around midnight. The driver, Warren Vilpin, was arrested and charged with DWI.

• Police reported a disturbance between patrol officers and a 31-year-old Greenport man last Tuesday morning.

While on patrol around 2 a.m., an officer was flagged down by the man in a Greenport parking lot who was agitated after receiving a traffic summons earlier that evening.

He began filming police and following the patrol car, stating he would follow them all evening and that “a revolution was coming and he would be on the front lines.”

The man reportedly began yelling “pop pop pop” with his hand in the shape of a gun.

In an attempt to deescalate the situation, a police report noted that officers contacted the man’s parents to calm him down.

No charges were filed against the man, officials said.

• A 61-year-old Riverhead woman contacted police last Thursday evening after she discovered that a $2,000 rent check for her landlord was cashed yesterday by an unknown subject. Detectives are investigating.

• Staff at the North Ferry in Greenport called police to report a man sleeping on the floor of the terminal Friday evening.

Police arrived and spoke with a 62-year-old Westhampton man who said he did not have anywhere to sleep and was transported by police to a Maureen’s Haven shelter in Aquebogue around 6:20 p.m.

• A Southold woman called police Saturday to report 11 unauthorized transactions on a business account that she did not make.

The woman told police three packages were shipped to her address under a different name and was unsure if the fraudulent activity and packages are related.

She was advised to monitor her bank accounts and freeze her credit card.

• An Angels of Long Island clothing donation drop box was reported stolen from the parking lot of Dime Bank in Riverhead last Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

A police report noted that the box was bolted down and detectives are still investigating.

• A man called police Saturday afternoon to report seeing a white sedan doing “burnouts” in the parking lot of McCabe’s Beach in Southold.

The vehicle fled the area before police arrived, reports said.

Correction: An earlier version of this blotter included the wrong name for the person arrested for DWI in Laurel. We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.