Police Blotter: Man arrested for breaking windshield

Southold Town police were called to the North Ferry terminal in Greenport last Wednesday evening after receiving a call about a man loitering inside.

An officer spoke with a 63-year-old homeless man, who said he was leaving and refused housing assistance from police, reports said.

The man, identified in police reports as David Krouse, was arrested the following day after allegedly smashing the windshield of a vehicle parked at a convenience store on Front Street shortly before 5 p.m.

• A 29-year-old Mattituck man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly drove into a PSEG pole along New Suffolk Avenue last Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, Robert Goodale was driving a 2018 Ram pickup truck and told police he swerved to avoid a deer, lost control of his vehicle, struck a pole and overturned around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, police determined he was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. No injuries were reported but he was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for an evaluation, officials said.

• A Greenport woman was arrested for violating an order of protection after she was found at a Greenport home last Wednesday night.

Rosa Rodriguez-Herrera, 39, was arrested for criminal contempt, reports said.

• Police were called to Feather Hill in Southold last Wednesday evening after receiving a report about a man causing a disturbance and asking people for money outside.

An officer located the 44-year-old Southold man, who was intoxicated, asking for rides in the parking lot and was transported by police back to his residence.

• A 78-year-old Orient man lost $3,000 in a phone scam last week. Officials said the man’s sister received a phone call that a relative was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a pregnant woman and needed money for bail.

The man then sent $3,000 in cash via overnight mail to an address in Philadelphia and alerted police after learning that his relative was well and had not been arrested.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A Mattituck man called police to report that duck hunters across the street from his home were causing a disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

An officer spoke with an 18-year-old Mattituck man who had permission from the homeowner to hunt and was 500 feet away from residences to hunt over water along New Suffolk Avenue, reports said.

No violations were found.

• Police were called to a home on Old Harbor Road in New Suffolk last Tuesday morning after a woman reported a suspicious man claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau came to her residence asking questions.

An officer canvassed the area and was not able to locate the man, but advised the woman to ask to see their identification from behind her locked storm door if there are concerns in the future.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.