Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 6, 2022
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated November 21-27, 2021.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• 4850 Sound Avenue LLC to Steinmuller, Claudia, 475 West Ln (600-45-1-4.13), (V), $269,000
• Leahy, J, to Panjwani, Nikhil, 807 Union Ave (600-66-1-9.1), (R), $800,000
• Decandido, R & B, Trust to Baydala, Terence, 14 Leafy Way (600-86-3-20), (R), $949,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Bertolino, Joseph, 3101 Fox Hill Dr, #3101 (600-40.4-1-12), (R), $478,000
• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Larson, Lars, 4109 Fox Hill Dr, #4109 (600-40.4-1-26), (R), $425,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Hansen, G, to Bantle, Robert, 12 Purple Beech St (600-80.1-1-25), (R), $540,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• ANJO Ltd to HC Griffing LLC, 325 Griffing St (1000-102-1-33.4), (V), $850,000
• Faszczewski, E & L, to Burns, William, 895 Highland Rd (1000-102-8-2) (R), $1,261,800
• Rimor Development LLC to Gleason III, Martin, 25 Harvest Pointe Ln #115 (1000-102.1-2-59), (C), $870,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 404 Flanders Road LLC, 404 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-18) (R), $187,500
• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 406 Flanders Road LLC, 406 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-19), (R), $300,000
• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 408 Flanders Road LLC, 408 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-20), (C), $300,000
• Manglaviti, D & G, to Galdamez, Henry, 7 Fanning Rd (900-147-2-47), (R), $510,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Shivickas Jr, J & L, to Nicholson, Bryan, 165 Anglers Rd (1000-43-1-3), (V), $210,000
• Grillos, D, to Whelan, Nora, 55705 CR 48 (1000-44-1-14), (R), $850,000
• MacNamara, S, to Davis, Brett, 1115 Wiggins Ln (1000-48-1-15), (R), $740,000
• Heaney, M & J & V, & Crimi, B to Windle, Ann, 43 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-8), (R), $580,000
• 401 Main Street Realty to GP 401 Realty, 401 Main St (1001-4-7-10), (C), $1,820,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Ince Jr, J & A, to Sautner, Gregory, 8 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.42), (R), $1,100,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Mehalakes, M & R, to Burriesci, Mario, 1475 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-145-1-2), (R), $715,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Yudelson, B, to Nestler, Eric, 325 N Sea Dr (1000-15-6-2), (R), $1,325,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Salamone, T & A, to Ridge, Lepoldine, 182 Sandpiper Dr (600-17-6-22), (R), $801,000
• McKay, C, III, by Executorr to Muralles, Bayron, 853 Middle Rd (600-82-1-6), (V), $650,000
• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Leon, Reynaldo, 43 Forest Dr (600-85-1-10.5), (R), $609,000
• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Rosso Jr, Ronald, 21 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.39), (R), $583,324
• Yakaboski, G to Cobalt Holdings LLC, 29 Lewis St (600-105-2-37), (R), $70,000
• 904 Roanoke Avenue LLC to Cortes, Elfego, 904 Roanoke Ave (600-107-2-31), (R), $400,000
• Odell Jr, C & B, to Hernandez & Rea Coello, Franklin & Marianela, 8 Kings Dr (600-107-5-14), (R), $630,000
• Lul, A & L, to Ahmed, Shah, 1030 Harrison Ave (600-108-3-2.3), (R), $800,000
• Seylar, G, to Reisner, Tyler, 38 Sunrise Ave (600-110-1-4), (R), $549,000
• Wegener Family Trust to Mastic Five LLC, 308 Elton St (600-126-3-25), (R), $375,000
• 87 East Main St Realty to 87 East Main St LLC, 87 E. Main St (600-128-6-78.1), (C), $750,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Holmes, L, by Executors to AVAST LLC, 30 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-23), (R), $790,000
• Wells, A & J, to Marks Trust, Andrew, 7 Lari Ln (700-8-3-5.13), (R), $3,750,000
• Pridwin Hotel Ltd to Cape Pridwin Owner LLC, 81 & 81A Shore Rd (700-13-1-20), (C), $804,000
• Dickerson Family Trust to Day, John, 13 Tarkettle Rd (700-23-1-25), (R), $1,800,000
• Gaffney, J & M, to Casale, Charles, 5 Osprey Ln (700-23-2-68.1), (R), $1,250,000
• Romano Realty Holding to Bucci Family Revoc Trust, 104 S Ferry Rd (700-23-2-95.7), (V), $550,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Higgins, S, to Dean, James, 1070 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-94-1-1.2), (R), $779,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Verveniotis, E, by Administrator to Randall, Kim, 4650 Hortons Ln (1000-54-3-21.2), (R), $925,000
• Macomber, R & J, to Macomber, Christopher, 275 Apple Ct (1000-70-1-6.4), (R), $650,000
• Belleza, D & J, to Schmutz, Paul, 1145 Nakomis Rd (1000-78-3-28), (R), $645,000
• Olsen, J & J, to 150 Deer Run LLC, 150 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.19), (V), $535,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Stadnicki, S, Trust to Cousins Cabana LLC, 128 Creek Rd (600-29-1-24), (R), $510,000
• Kelly, M, to Watts, Nicholas, 78 Soundbreeze Trail (600-36-5-8), (R), $500,000
• Buckley, F, Trust to Kelleher, Peter, 80 Leonard St (600-55-2-20), (R), $415,000
• Martz, Fleischman & Mur to Heltom LLC, 1281 Wading River Manor Rd (600-115-1-5), (R), $900,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)