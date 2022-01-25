Robert David Pedersen

Robert David Pedersen of New York City and East Marion passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, from natural causes. He was 83 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audre; his daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Dally; granddaughter, Kathryn Dally; and sister, Ingrid Glassbrenner. He was predeceased by his son, David Pedersen, and his brother, John Pedersen.

Bob graduated from St. Joseph’s University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. His career was in finance as the director of credit at Neuman Distributors and Kinray LLC. Bob enjoyed gardening, traveling, the beach, music, the arts and current events. Family and friends were very important to him.

He was a member of the board of Tudor City Greens Parks and a member of lrongate Chapter of New York, an affiliation of the Air Force Association in Garden City.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to: Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 South College Ave., Newark, DE 19716 (please note on the check that the donation is in memory of Robert Pedersen), 302-831-4653 or [email protected]; or to North Fork Parish Outreach, P.O. Box 584, Greenport NY 11944 (631-477-6469).

