Romanelli, Douglass among The Suffolk Times People of the Year
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 10:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli
2021 Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass
Southold plans to focus state funds on replacing lead service lines on Fishers Island
See photos from first snowstorm of 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Promoters aim to bring drag racing events back to EPCAL in 2022
DA: Off-duty Southampton police officer charged with DWI after crash
2021 Businesspeople of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier
2021 Educators of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti
NORTHFORKER
These North Fork restaurants will deliver to your door
Great North Fork takeout where you might least expect it
One Minute on the North Fork: A snowy morning on the Peconic Riverfront
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.