See photos from first snowstorm of 2022

Snow fell mostly during overnight hours, causing minimal disruptions on the roads Friday morning as schools closed and many businesses remained closed during the morning hours. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The first snowstorm of 2022 brought some scenic imagery and minimal problems on local roadways as highway department crews spent the night and early morning clearing snow.

No power outages were reported, according to PSEG Long Island. Roads in Southold Town were reported as all clear and passable by mid-morning.

A winter storm warning was set to expire at noon and snow in the region had tapered off well before then. Between five to seven inches of snow fell throughout most of the area, although the National Weather Service had not yet reported specific totals for the North Fork.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to a low of 16 degrees tonight. Gusts of up to 34 mph are expected throughout the rest of Friday. The forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 35 degrees.

See more photos below:

Highway department trucks were all out on the road Friday morning.



Greenport Village was quiet Friday morning.









Photos by Steve Wick