Snow storm forces school closures, Dylan Newman is Sports Person of the Year
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 7:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold, Mattituck-Cutchogue, New Suffolk school districts closed Friday
2021 Sports Person of the Year: Dylan Newman
Governor proposes sweeping changes in ‘State of the State’ address, from reform to infrastructure
County partners with hunger-relief organizations to distribute COVID-19 testing kits to residents in need
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2021 Sports Person of the Year: The Riverhead athlete
NORTHFORKER
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 4 listings for the week of Jan. 8
WEATHER
The National Weather Service is forecasting a snowfall total of between 3 to 5 inches for the East End Friday, the first significant snowfall of the season.
The snow could begin to fall as early as 9 p.m. Thursday or more likely around midnight and is expected to continue through Friday morning, intensifying at daybreak.