Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for trespassing

Southold Town police arrested a 57-year-old Mattituck man on criminal trespassing charges last Wednesday evening after he was found in a farm building he previously agreed not to return to.

Manuel Gatica Posada was charged with criminal trespassing and also cited for an outstanding bench warrant, reports said.

• Two teenagers were transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital after a 17-year-old reportedly lost control of his vehicle along Route 48 and struck a utility pole early last Wednesday morning.

The driver told police he was driving home from Newark Airport shortly before 5 a.m. and was “very tired.”

According to police reports, the teens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and pain from airbag deployment.

• Police were called to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport after an intoxicated patient reportedly became irate and began throwing magazines and pamphlets around a waiting room last Wednesday night. Police helped hospital staff restrain the 68-year-old Wading River man, who is not facing any charges as a result of the incident.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from Center Street in Greenport Saturday morning.

The owner, a 43-year-old woman, said the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition. A police report did not specify the make or model of the vehicle but noted that detectives are investigating the incident.

• A 20-year-old Laurel man contacted police last Thursday after discovering he had been scammed out of a security deposit for an apartment he found via Facebook marketplace in Miami, Fla.

An investigation is continuing, police said.

• Two 100-gallon propane tanks, valued at around $650, were reported stolen from a residence on Bungalow Lane in Mattituck last Thursday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

• A 67-year-old Southold man reported that an unknown person created nine fake business checks totaling over $18,000 and attempted to cash them electronically last Thursday morning.

Detectives were notified and are investigating the incident.

• Police are investigating several other reports of identity theft, including more than $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a Greenport man’s debit card and unauthorized accounts opened in the name of a 49-year-old East Marion woman.

• A 23-year-old Mattituck woman reported that an unknown person filed for unemployment using her Social Security number last Monday. She discovered the identity theft when she recently tried to file for unemployment. Detectives were notified.

• An exit sign was reportedly vandalized at the Unity Baptist Church on Factory Avenue in Mattituck last week. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday morning.

• Extra patrols around dawn were requested near Goldsmiths Inlet County Park after a neighbor reported seeing hunters in the area and hearing gun shots Friday afternoon. The neighbor told police this is an ongoing issue and also notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Parks department.

• Police and Greenport Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside of a home on Maple Street last Wednesday morning. Fire department officials determined the cause was from a clogged filter on the furnace and advised the homeowner to get it serviced.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.