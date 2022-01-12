Student absences followed holiday break, COVID-19 contact tracing may end

Greenport superintendent Marlon Small at an August meeting. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 12:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As schools reopened following holiday break, absences due to COVID-19 followed

Governor: County health departments may end contact tracing programs

The Suffolk Times 2021 People of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Eight things getting the northforker team excited for 2022

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high temperature of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.