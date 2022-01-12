Student absences followed holiday break, COVID-19 contact tracing may end
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 12:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As schools reopened following holiday break, absences due to COVID-19 followed
Governor: County health departments may end contact tracing programs
The Suffolk Times 2021 People of the Year
NORTHFORKER
Eight things getting the northforker team excited for 2022
WEATHER
It will be sunny and breezy today with a high temperature of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.