Swearing-in ceremonies feature optimistic message of bipartisanship, Southold increases disposal fees for commercial waste

Newly elected Trustees (from left to right) Elizabeth Peeples, Liz Gillooly and Eric Sepenoski are sworn in by Town Justice Dan Ross on Tuesday as fellow elected office holders look on. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

At newly balanced Town Hall, swearing-in ceremonies feature optimistic message of bipartisanship

Racist, threatening online remarks disrupt historic Southold Town Board meeting

Southold increases disposal fees for commercial waste

Town Board approves about $63K in salary increases for department heads

Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl who left home

Stacey Soloviev is Northforker’s Person of the Year for 2021

Ask an Agent: Memorable North Fork Real Estate Sales of 2021

Expect rain today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.