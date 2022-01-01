The 20 most-read Suffolk Times posts of 2021
- ‘Very, very dangerous’ batch of drugs has killed six local residents this week; police urge people to heed caution
2. Doroski wins Town Board race as Democrats appear to pick up several seats
3. Hunters found trespassing on privately-owned Robins Island leads to discovery of extensive operation
4. Two drug dealers arraigned in connection with East End fatal overdoses
5. Court records: Rallis shared child pornography with undercover FBI agent; bond set at $200K
6. ‘Rapid weakening’ of Tropical Storm Henri expected as it moves over southern New England
7. From friends to enemies as landlord-tenant dispute takes ugly turn at Orient business
8. Historic Mattituck property hits the market, a ‘bittersweet’ decision, family says
9. ‘Violent’ boat explosion in Greenport injures two
10. Greenport Village official arrested on child pornography charge
11. Cannabis company purchasing Riverhead greenhouse site for $42.5M
12. COVID-19 outbreak turns deadly at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport
13. Late Orient sculptor’s work on display in the Oval Office
14. Mattituck senior hopes to inspire others after unique yearbook photo goes viral
15. Southold farm stand, facing possible code violations, closes after one weekend
16. More complaints lodged against Harbes; SLA does not accept settlement offer
17. Orient businessman faces new allegations of sexual assault from a former family babysitter
18. Community donations provide Kyle — the Mattituck McDonald’s most popular employee — with new ride
19. New York Islanders’ winger Kyle Palmieri finds a home on the North Fork
20. Town considers more stringent permit requirements after Showtime filmed in New Suffolk