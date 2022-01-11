The Suffolk Times 2021 People of the Year
A tradition dating back more than three decades continued this year with The Suffolk Times’ annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Here is a complete list of the winners for 2021:
Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup
Public Servant of the Year: Charles Sanders
Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass
Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli
Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly
Sportsperson of the Year: Dylan Newman
northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev