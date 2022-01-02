Theodore “Teddy”Stepnowsky of Cutchogue died Dec. 24, 2021. He was 75.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.