Town rejects drive-in movie series, Newly elected officials share their goals

A concession stand in the parking lot of Sound View Greenport on Route 48. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 13:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Permission denied for outdoor movies at Sound View in Greenport

New faces, ideas at Town Hall as newly elected take office

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 13, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town targets Salvation Army’s drop-off bins, saying they’re ‘illegal’ and need to be removed

NORTHFORKER

Recipe: Warm up with this cavatelli bolognese from Chef Stephan Bogardus

Podcast: Our favorite places to eat on the North Fork this time of year

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for rain after 10 p.m. with snow mixing in overnight and the low will be around 35.